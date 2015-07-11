This 19-year-old model is the new face of Victoria's Secret

Taylor Hill VS Show 2014Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesTaylor Hill at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

In April 2015, Victoria’s Secret announced its newest lineup of its signature Angels.

These 10 women would be the faces — and bodies — of the iconic lingerie company.

One of these women is Taylor Hill, who at only 19 years old is making a huge name for herself.

Hill might just be 19, but she is a veteran of the runway. 

Taylor Hill is one of the youngest Victoria's Secret models at just 19 years old. We can get a glimpse into her pre-Victoria's' Secret days from a throwback photo she posted of herself and her father on Father's Day this year.

Before becoming a model, Hill was a gymnast. She told Vogue the gruelling practice 'gave me a good work ethic that translates to my workouts now.'

The Colorado native was discovered in a barn. 'There is this dude ranch in Granby, Colorado that's really beautiful and nice. We would ride horses there,' she told Vogue. 'My agent, who is also a photographer, was doing a shoot while I was there that weekend. It was fate!'

Although it seems hard to imagine, before she made it big, she had a tough time in high school. She told Vogue about her woes: 'I hated high school. I was really tall and skinny. I have a weird personality when you get to know me, I was really shy because I was so tall and I had bad posture and was like 'Hey guys!''

Now, people message her, but she remembers how they weren't nice to her. 'Then I started modelling and all of these people who didn't talk to me started messaging me on Facebook, like, 'Hey remember me?' I thought, Yeah, I remember how mean you were to me!' She said to Vogue.

Like her fellow Angel Elsa Hosk, she was also promoted from PINK model to Angel.

And like her fellow Angel Martha Hunt, Taylor is also friends with another famous Taylor -- Taylor Swift.

She modelled for retailers like the fast fashion giant, H&M.

And walked the runway for designers such as Ralph Lauren.

She walked for so many designers, that even before age 19, she was a veteran of the runway.

Hill walked the runway for PINK at this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show. That was a huge break for her.

'When I found out I was casted, I was so happy and full of emotion. I even cried for a minute because I just couldn't believe something so amazing was happening to me!' She told Fashion Rogue. 'This is the job I've been working for and getting that great news is the best feeling.'

And in April 2015 -- not too long after her birthday in March 2015 -- she landed more than just a coveted spot in the fashion show. She landed a life-changing job as an Angel.

Since landing the big gig with the lingerie retailer, her career has continued to take off at a lightning speed. She's modelled for many big name brands, including Dolce & Gabbana.

When not modelling, she's your average 19-year-old. She snowboards.

And during her downtime, she hangs out with her boyfriend. 'We were really good friends before we started dating, so it was such a chill transition to dating. All of my date memories have been with him since we've been together for so long. It's so easy,' she told Lucky.

She spends time with her adorable dog.

Since becoming famous, she says people have started recognising her more often. 'But it's not as intense as people noticing me on the street,' she told Lucky. 'But as far as social media and my internet following is concerned…definitely.'

She has 694,000 followers on Instagram, and that number keeps growing.

And she and fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd are in the new Juicy Couture campaign.

She aspires to have a career like Gisele Bündchen, a former Victoria's Secret model. As she told Fashion Rogue, 'I especially look up to Gisele Bündchen because she's an extremely smart business woman who has managed to keep herself relevant in an industry that's all about the next best thing. It doesn't get much better than Gisele and I admire her for building such an impressive brand.'

