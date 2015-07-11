This 19-year-old model is the new face of Victoria's Secret

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Taylor Hill at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

In April 2015, Victoria’s Secret announced its newest lineup of its signature Angels.

These 10 women would be the faces — and bodies — of the iconic lingerie company.

One of these women is Taylor Hill, who at only 19 years old is making a huge name for herself.

Hill might just be 19, but she is a veteran of the runway.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.