This PR Agency Wants To Hire A 'Cat Video Technologist'

A PR agency has made a newspaper ad for a job that has no place in print media: a “Cat Video Technologist.”



James Herring used social media to give the ad for the Taylor Herring PR posting traction, tweeting the image to his 13,000-plus followers with the commentary, “Imagine how awesome this would look on your business card…”

Herring tells us that while the ad is fake the job is real:

Yes it’s a real ad for a real job….we didn’t place it in print media

We designed it to look like a print ad….because we knew that would help it go viral on twitter – which it has..kind of….

It’s an ad for people that want to make viral content for us…we thought that would be the best format

Herring tweets that he is getting a lot of good responses.

Strange as the title sounds, cat-vertising is completely a thing, so the position isn’t that out of the box.

Here’s the ad:

