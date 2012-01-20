This Picture Is Definitive Proof That Hockey Players Are The Toughest Athletes

Tony Manfred

Edmonton Oilers player Taylor Hall got his head stepped on by one of his teammate’s skates in warmups two days ago.

Today, the team tweeted out this picture of the 30 stitches Hall needed to close the gash:

taylor hall of the edmonton oilers has his head cut open

Photo: twitter.com

Good God.

“Maybe it will send a message to everyone about how important it is to wear a helmet,” Hall’s mum told the Edmonton Journal.

