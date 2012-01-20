This Picture Is Definitive Proof That Hockey Players Are The Toughest Athletes

Edmonton Oilers player Taylor Hall got his head stepped on by one of his teammate’s skates in warmups two days ago.



Today, the team tweeted out this picture of the 30 stitches Hall needed to close the gash:

Photo: twitter.com

Good God.

“Maybe it will send a message to everyone about how important it is to wear a helmet,” Hall’s mum told the Edmonton Journal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.