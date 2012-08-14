Law School Drop-Out Sends The San Diego Padres A Letter They Likely Won't Forget

Taylor Grey Meyer

Photo: 10 News

A frustrated former law student had a rather graphic suggestion for the San Diego Padres after the team rejected her for jobs about 30 times.Taylor Grey Meyer, who was even rejected from a minimum-wage job selling tickets at the Padres’ Petco Park, drafted an angry response after the team offered her a networking opportunity that would cost her $459, Deadspin reported Thursday.



“I realise I may be burning a bridge here, but in the spirit of reciprocity, I would like to extend you a counter-offer to suck my dick,” Meyer wrote in her letter, which was posted by Deadspin. “Clearly, I don’t have one of these, so my offer makes about as much sense as yours. But for the price you’re charging to attend the even, I’m sure I would have no problem borrowing one.”

But the Padres don’t seem too upset about her response.

“Taylor’s letter was too incredible for anyone to get offended,” a member of the Padres sales department told Deadspin. “I’m more impressed than angry.”

Meyer claims she sees the letter in two colours.

“People either think I’m an idiot who is finished in pro sports but really, I never even had a chance to get started,” she told Deadspin. “Or they take it how it was meant to be read, as a fed-up letter by an overqualified applicant who is exhausted from applying to jobs and constantly being rejected.”

Meyer recently dropped out of California Western Law School because she couldn’t afford the loans, Above The Law reported Friday.

DON’T MISS: Australian Prostitute Wins Discrimination Case After A Motel Banned Her >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.