Taylor Energy Will Soon Put Out Comment On Saratoga Oil Leak

Photo: J Henry Fair

A spokesperson from Taylor Energy contacted us about the second oil leak everyone’s talking about. Denise Fields declined to comment, saying only that the Louisiana-based company will release an emailed statement later this afternoon.Although the Ocean Saratoga is leaking less than Deepwater Horizon and has been leaking for at least five weeks, all parties are treating this with great caution. Rig operator Diamond Offshore has refused to comment. NOAA told us its scientists were “looking into the leak.”



More to come…

