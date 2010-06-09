Taylor Energy Denies Significant Gulf Leak, Says Photos From Unidentified Aircraft Were Misleading

Photo: J Henry Fair

A statement from Taylor Energy downplays reports of a second Gulf leak originating from its Saratoga Ocean rig.Taylor says photos from “unidentified aircraft” show a minor leak of less than 9 gallons per day. The statement denies suggestions by SkyTruth that a work boat was using dispersants to hide the leak, saying the boat was performing routine maintenance.



The Saratoga Ocean rig was damaged during a 2004 hurricane. Since initial damage, dischage has been stopped multiple times by containment domes and well interventions. Diamond Offshore is currently working to plug the leak for good.

We’ll say this much: it looks like more than 9 gallons (see video).

Taylor Energy:

Taylor Energy confirmed today that it is continuing its ongoing well intervention program, using the Diamond Ocean Saratoga, with full approval from Unified Command. The well intervention program at Mississippi Canyon Block 20 is the result of the destruction of a production platform caused by a mudslide triggered by Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

The platform was toppled by a subsurface mud slide triggered by storm surges with 100 foot waves for 16-18 second periods. Because the wells were covered by more than 100 feet of mud and sediment and only four wells were capable of production without pressure assistance, the associated surface sheen was minimal and never made landfall. As a result of deploying three subsurface containment domes and performing six successful well interventions, the initial average observed sheen volume of nine gallons per day has been substantially reduced.

Unidentified aircraft took photos this weekend that incorrectly reported an oil leak coming from the drilling rig Ocean Saratoga. At the time of these photos, Taylor Energy was actually conducting marine operations on site with a 180 foot dynamically positioned workboat for a regularly scheduled subsea containment system drainage. The tanks mistakenly characterised as containing dispersants on the boat’s deck, were actually tanks to store and transport the collected oil as it was pumped from the underwater storage system.

“The effort is continuing as directed by the Unified Command “said Will Pecue, President of Taylor Energy. “We have been working consistently and successfully with MMS and the U.S. Coast Guard to address the resulting environmental impacts of one of the 10 most intense hurricanes ever recorded by the National Weather Service.”

