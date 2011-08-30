"Real Housewives" Widow Taylor Armstrong Moves In With Co-Star Kyle Richards

“Real Houswives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong — the widow of Russell Armstrong, who recently committed suicide — has moved in with co-star Kyle Richards.



Richards, who has four children of her own, took in Armstrong and the couple’s five-year-old daughter, Kennedy.

Richards was vacationing in the Bahamas when she first heard about Russell Armstrong’s death.

The second season of the show remains set to premiere on September 5 despite the controversy around it and the franchise at large.

