Taye Diggs Explains Why He's Been Randomly Following Thousands Of People On Twitter

Unlike most celebrities, Taye Diggs follows tons of people on Twitter. At the time of publication, he was following more than 45,000 users.

Diggs finally explained the reason for this odd phenomenon on The Today Show.

Diggs doesn’t actually run his Twitter account himself. He hired a social media expert, and he’s the one who has been following all of those users.

“I mean I’m embarrassed. Everybody was telling me I needed to have more of a presence on Twitter, so I met with this dude that deals with social network,” Diggs said on The Today Show.

That dude advised Diggs to come up with a list of people he was interested and then started following them for Diggs. Now Diggs can check out his Twitter account and stay more informed.

“I’m just trying to keep myself stimulated,” Diggs said.

Watch the clip from The Today Show here:

