Tay4Hottest100 Could See Taylor Swift Included On Triple J's Hottest 100 List - And The Hipsters Are Cranky

Taylor Swift. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty.

Every year on Australia Day ABC radio station, Triple J, releases its vote-based list of the top 100 songs of the previous year – it is as Australian as a snag on the barbie or a VB stubbie holder.

Normally new-age, alternative groups dominate the lists, such as Angus & Julia Stone, Vance Joy or alt-J, but this year a particular group of voters have something else in mind.

Taylor Swift fans are pushing for their queen to make the infamous Australia Day list, coming together using the hashtag #Tay4Hottest100 on social media in support of their campaign.

And it has the hipsters cranky.

Taylor Swift is not played on @triplej for a very good reason! Please go back to your own radio stations teenie boppers! #Tay4Hottest100 — Natahlia Buitendyk (@natahliajoy) January 14, 2015

I mean why not vote #tay4hottest100? Except for the obvious reasons like maybe liking music or something… ping @triplej — Noël (@NoelProbert) January 13, 2015

If @taylorswift13 gets nominated and played on the @triplej #hottest100 science help me I will have to riot…..you've been warned. — Tdog (@SomeAussieKent) January 14, 2015

These campaigns ruin the #Hottest100 for people who genuinely like it, rather than those who ironically like things. — Patrick Avenell (@Patrickavenell) January 14, 2015

Ok I think they may need to introduce a way to vote against a song in the #Hottest100 — Slippery Seal (@slipperyseal) January 14, 2015

As for the Tay fans, well they’re feeding off the reactions.

C'mon kids, Tay fans are calling out your pretentiousness, and you're taking the bait — Tegan Elizabeth (@toriholic23) January 14, 2015

while you've been gettin down to the Vances and icky Sticky Fingers, you could have been getting down to this. sick. beat #Tay4Hottest100 — Caitlin Welsh (@Caitlin_Welsh) January 13, 2015

Haters gonna hate hate hate #Tay4Hottest100 — Howie (@the_howie) January 14, 2015

Of course I'm going to support #Tay4Hottest100 plus I get to annoy the damn hipsters! — Andrew Tan (@ndrew10) January 14, 2015

Taylor Swift can windsurf while solving crime and teaching orphans how to read and she is wonderful #Tay4Hottest100 pic.twitter.com/ouZvh6RS7i — Heluva Boner Carter (@OreoSpeedwagon_) January 13, 2015

Please note that the winner of last year's Hottest 100 is the support act for Taylor Swift's Australian 1989 tour #Tay4Hottest100 — Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) January 14, 2015

This #Tay4Hottest100 thing would have really annoyed me 5 years ago, but I'm at a point where I can no longer pretend I don't like her — Tegan Elizabeth (@toriholic23) January 14, 2015

The death threats have begun #Tay4Hottest100 — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) January 14, 2015

Despite Swift’s catchy song “Shake It Off” never having played on the station last year, some have suggested that it’s not eligible to be voted for – wrong.

Competition rules state that voters can only vote for their top ten favourite songs and they cannot vote for the same song more than once. All tracks are eligible and if a particular song does not appear in the voting list there is an “add track” function available.

There has also been suggestions that Swift can’t be included on the list because the hashtag has become a “commercial campaign”, which is against the rules. But Triple J station manager Chris Scaddan told News Limited that the Swift action is legal.

“We supply a list of over 2000 songs that have been played on Triple J in 2014,” Scaddan said.

“People are welcome to add songs manually to their voting shortlist and those votes count exactly the same as anything voted from the Triple J list.”

Currently Tay is sitting at equal fourth alongside Milky Chance to be number one according to Sportsbet and is paying $9.00.

“High” by Peking Duck is the favourite.

Triple J Hottest 100 2014 – Number 1 Song/ Sportsbet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.