#Tay4Hottest100 Could See Taylor Swift Included On Triple J's Hottest 100 List - And The Hipsters Are Cranky

Sarah Kimmorley
Taylor Swift. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty.

Every year on Australia Day ABC radio station, Triple J, releases its vote-based list of the top 100 songs of the previous year – it is as Australian as a snag on the barbie or a VB stubbie holder.

Normally new-age, alternative groups dominate the lists, such as Angus & Julia Stone, Vance Joy or alt-J, but this year a particular group of voters have something else in mind.

Taylor Swift fans are pushing for their queen to make the infamous Australia Day list, coming together using the hashtag #Tay4Hottest100 on social media in support of their campaign.

And it has the hipsters cranky.

As for the Tay fans, well they’re feeding off the reactions.

Despite Swift’s catchy song “Shake It Off” never having played on the station last year, some have suggested that it’s not eligible to be voted for – wrong.

Competition rules state that voters can only vote for their top ten favourite songs and they cannot vote for the same song more than once. All tracks are eligible and if a particular song does not appear in the voting list there is an “add track” function available.

There has also been suggestions that Swift can’t be included on the list because the hashtag has become a “commercial campaign”, which is against the rules. But Triple J station manager Chris Scaddan told News Limited that the Swift action is legal.

“We supply a list of over 2000 songs that have been played on Triple J in 2014,” Scaddan said.

“People are welcome to add songs manually to their voting shortlist and those votes count exactly the same as anything voted from the Triple J list.”

Currently Tay is sitting at equal fourth alongside Milky Chance to be number one according to Sportsbet and is paying $9.00.

“High” by Peking Duck is the favourite.

Triple J Hottest 100 2014 – Number 1 Song/ Sportsbet.

