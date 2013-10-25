Taxypayers Will Pay For New Tests Under The ACCC, Telcos Say It's A Waste Of Money

Getty/Cameron Spencer

Taxpayers’ money could be used to pay for broadband speed tests under a new proposal by the ACCC.

The plan, which would monitor providers such as Telstra and SingTel-Optus, has been criticised by the telecommunications industry which says the service is an unnecessary use of public money.

Under the proposal the tests would measure how fast the internet was in peoples’ homes. The data would then be used for reports, which

would help potential customers choose a provider, according to The Australian Financial Review.

The ACCC chairman, Rod Sims, said the competition watchdog expected resistance from the telcos.

“Any player who is operating in a market doesn’t necessarily want to be monitored in a transparent way, to look at the physical performance they’re providing, so we understand their first reaction would be negative,” Sims told The Fin.

The Australian Communications Consumer Action Network, a consumer group which represents the views of customers, has backed the plans saying that ISP monitoring and the “high level of transparency” will be benefical for consumers.

Read more here.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.