Taxpayers Already Up On Certain TARP Investments

financial stocks have fallen considerably since the treasury first took stakes in troubled banks, but it’s not all a loss. Investors are already up on two of them. The AP tells us that shares of HF Financial Corp (HFFC). of Sioux Falls, SD are up from $12.40 to $13.00 since then so we’re up about $63,500 on that one. Yep, that number is in thousands. The other big winner is First Niagara Financial Group, based in Lockport, NY.



It’s not all good news, all told we’ve spent $27 billion on common shares in banks — remember, the vast majority has been in preferred shares — and on the common investments we’re already down $9 billion, for a 33% loss in just a matter of a couple months. But again, at least we’ve killed it on HF Financial.

