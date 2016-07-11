Taxis are still beating Uber and Lyft in New York City

Ridesharing might be growing, but taxis are still king — at least in New York City.

While apps like Uber, Lyft, Juno, and Via are on the rise, NYC Taxi dispatches nearly 400,000 trips each day, according to new data out from Morgan Stanley. That’s compared to 168,528 from Uber and 26,783 trips from Lyft every day.

Via, which only offers shared rides with those headed in a similar direction and charges a flat rate, came in a solid fourth place behind taxis, Uber, and Lyft in all categories except one: the app solidly beats all other services when it comes to the average number of trips per vehicle per week.

Via drivers made 108 trips per week, taxi drivers made 91, and Uber and Lyft drivers don’t even come close, which means that Via is significantly beating out both Uber and Lyft’s carpool services, UberPool and LyftLine.

Although both Uber and Lyft are experiencing huge growth overall — 121% year over year and 871%, respectively — it’s clear from the data that most New Yorkers are still choosing more traditional modes of transportation over ridesharing: New York’s taxis complete more trips each day even with half the vehicles Uber has, and subway ridership hasn’t slowed down. In fact, according to MTA data, ridership keeps increasing despite the launch of ridesharing in New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.