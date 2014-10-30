Taxi Association President Compares UberX To ISIS Terrorists

AFP ISIS militants in Aleppo, Syria.

It’s not often you hear ride-sharing compared to a terrorist group.

But that’s exactly what happened at a Philadelphia Parking Authority board meeting on Tuesday when President of the Pennsylvania Taxi Association Alex Friedman had some choice words about their competitor.

“I try to equate this illegal operation of UberX as a terroristic act like ISIS invading the Middle East,” said Friedman. “It is exactly the same menace.”

It’s worth noting that the Philadelphia Parking Authority considers UberX to be illegally operating there.

UberX claims to be cheaper (and faster) than a taxi.

You can listen to Friedman make the comparison below:

