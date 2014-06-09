There's A 140-Minute Taxi Line At A São Paulo Airport After Subway Workers Strike Ahead Of The World Cup

Some foreign journalists and fans arriving in São Paulo on Monday for the World Cup are being greeted by a travel nightmare.

Amid a strike by metro workers that’s wreaking havoc on the city’s transportation system, there are long taxi lines at both of the city’s two major airports.

Brian Winter, a Reuters reporter, says he waited 140 minutes for a taxi at the city’s new Guarulhos international airport.





I am 1 hour into the taxi line at SP airport. Subway strike & #WorldCup wreaking havoc. Looks like another hr ahead pic.twitter.com/ZfoOPVSawZ

— Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) June 9, 2014

My wait in São Paulo airport taxi line enters hour 2. That’s the line – looking behind me. pic.twitter.com/GiPEiKvo4i

— Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) June 9, 2014

Another photo from Guarulhos:

Guarulhos airport World-Cup readiness: 1 hour-plus taxi queue; no train; rare coaches. Seja bem vindos pic.twitter.com/ZXca6n3Y1Z

— Jan Piotrowski (@janppiotrowski) June 9, 2014

The scene at Congonhas, the city’s other big airport, was just as bad:

La fila para subir a un taxi en el aeropuerto de Sao Paulo. “Podría ser peor”, me dice un viajero. #brasil2014 pic.twitter.com/c1jAy9e6PT

— Ignacio Naya (@nayanacho) June 9, 2014

The World Cup starts Thursday with Brazil taking on Croatia in São Paulo’s Itaquerão arena, which is in the final stages of completion but still unfinished.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.