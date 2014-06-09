There's A 140-Minute Taxi Line At A São Paulo Airport After Subway Workers Strike Ahead Of The World Cup

Tony Manfred
Sao paulo airport taxi line@AlexBanksBrazil

Some foreign journalists and fans arriving in São Paulo on Monday for the World Cup are being greeted by a travel nightmare.

Amid a strike by metro workers that’s wreaking havoc on the city’s transportation system, there are long taxi lines at both of the city’s two major airports.

Brian Winter, a Reuters reporter, says he waited 140 minutes for a taxi at the city’s new Guarulhos international airport.


Another photo from Guarulhos:

The scene at Congonhas, the city’s other big airport, was just as bad:

The World Cup starts Thursday with Brazil taking on Croatia in São Paulo’s Itaquerão arena, which is in the final stages of completion but still unfinished.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.