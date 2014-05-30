Taxi Drivers Are Threatening To Shut Down Central London In Protest Of Uber

Just a couple of weeks ahead of a planned protest by taxi drivers in London, Transport for London — the taxi regulator in the city — has announced it’s now asking the High Court to rule on the legality of Uber.

The Licensed Taxi Drivers Association is convinced that Uber is breaking the law in London, the BBC reports. It says Uber’s app is the same as having a taximeter — something private vehicles are not allowed to use.

Transport for London doesn’t agree because Uber doesn’t require a physical connection between the app and the car. Though, it’s worth noting that a lot of Uber drivers do have their phone mounted onto the car’s dashboard.

Still, Transport for London says it will ask the High Court to rule on the matter, “given the level of concern among the trade.” Despite TfL asking the High Court for a ruling, taxi drivers still plan on protesting.

The plan is to essentially shut down parts of the city with a bunch of congestion and traffic chaos.

“The taxi trade have no confidence in TfL and its legal team whatsoever and we will be issuing proceedings of our own,” LTDA General Secretary Steve McNamara told the BBC. McNamara is convinced that the TfL is “terrified” of Uber because it’s an American company with loads of venture backing.

The LTDA is planning the demonstration for June 11 in central London, just a few weeks after an angry mob of cab drivers vandalised car startup Hailo’s office in London.

Drivers vandalised the office with the word “scabs” and “Judas” because they’re angry that Hailo wants to open up its service to private hire cars.

