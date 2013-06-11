Taxi Drivers Stopped Cabs Picking Passengers Up At Melbourne Airport As Part Of A Protest

Taxi drivers protest at Melbourne Airport on May 6, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. Taxi drivers in Melbourne are protesting the axing of a ‘short-fare queue’ which allowed drivers to avoid the holding bay at Melbourne Airport

Taxi drivers have picketed the holding area at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport, preventing cabs from picking customers up as part of a protest over a ‘short-fare’ queue.

According to The Age, the picket is the latest development in a dispute over the short-fare queue that lets drivers avoid the holding area.

Taxi drivers are planning a second protest at 6pm this evening, according to The Age.

The protest, which began at 8am this morning, follows a partial blockage of cabs at the airport in May this year, The Age reported.

