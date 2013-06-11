Taxi Drivers Stopped Cabs Picking Passengers Up At Melbourne Airport As Part Of A Protest

Photo:
Taxi drivers have picketed the holding area at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport, preventing cabs from picking customers up as part of a protest over a ‘short-fare’ queue.
Sign at the taxi holding area at Melb airport @theage @theage_photo pic.twitter.com/bZqEYJrYXy
— Penny Stephens (@byPennyStephens) June 10, 2013
According to The Age, the picket is the latest development in a dispute over the short-fare queue that lets drivers avoid the holding area.
Taxi drivers are planning a second protest at 6pm this evening, according to The Age.
The protest, which began at 8am this morning, follows a partial blockage of cabs at the airport in May this year, The Age reported.
