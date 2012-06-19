Taxi Driver With MBA Posts Resume In Back Seat

Give him an “A” for creativity. Unfortunately, no desk-job offers so far.



AP: A recent MBA graduate who can’t find work in his chosen field has resorted to posting his resume inside the taxi he’s been driving around New York City.

James Williamson earned his master’s degree in business administration at Philadelphia’s La Salle University. Then he spent four months on interviews while looking for work troubleshooting electronics, doing technical sales or writing advertising copy.

When none of that panned out, he got his taxi licence a month ago to help pay his bills.

The native of Durham, N.C., says he posted his resume in the back seat of his taxi as a last resort, hoping one of his customers might become his employer.

He says he’s received a couple of business cards and supportive comments — but no job offers.

