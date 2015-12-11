A angry taxi driver latched onto an Uber car and got dragged down the street

An angry taxi driver in Canada grabbed hold of an Uber car, and got dragged down the street by it.

Cab drivers in Toronto were protesting the rise of ride-hailing services, claiming that they threaten the traditional taxi business. Protesters also argued that Uber and other services like it are unsafe because drivers are not insured in the same way taxi drivers are.

A video of the incident shows a man grabbing an Uber that’s carrying passengers during the protest, appearing to try and stop the car. As the car begins driving away, the man refuses to let go of it, and ends up getting dragged down the street alongside it.

Toronto mayor John Tory called the incident, “unacceptable.”

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

