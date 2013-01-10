A Taxi Burst Into Flames On NYC's 59th Street Bridge

Alex Davies

A taxi burst into flames on New York City’s 59th Street Bridge just after 10 a.m. this morning. Jeff Pinilla, a film and commercial writer, director, and producer, took this photo and posted it to Instagram.

According to Gothamist, the FDNY responded and referred to the fire as “minor.”

Update: The New York Post reported “the fast-moving fire” shut down traffic on the bridge in both directions. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photo: @JeffPinilla

