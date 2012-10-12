Here Are The Three Big Plans Congress Has To Cut The Deficit

There’s a rising tenor in Washington about finding a new way to handle taxation.



To put it simply, deficits are increasing, the national debt is rising, and tax revenue isn’t increasing. So it looks increasingly like some kind of tax reform is inevitable. The question now is what that reform will look like.

A number of different commissions, parties, caucuses have been charged with coming up with plans to deal with taxes, but so far, there has been little consensus on how to reform the code.

The debate was reignited this week, when New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the third ranking Senate Democrat introduced a tax proposal at the National Press Club Tuesday. Meanwhile, the so-called “Gang of Eight” — a bipartisan caucus of senators — kicked off a series of meetings in Mount Vernon, Va., on the same day, starting with a sit down with Alan Simpson and Erskine Bowles.

The plans are still in very early stages, and there are a lot of moving parts in this debate. But the dueling plans do form the basic templates that Congress will work from when members try to tackle budget negotiations after the election.

For now, here’s where the plans stand: