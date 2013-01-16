Starting This Weekend, Obama's Limousine Will Get Rebellious New licence Plates

The Washington Post’s Tim Craig reports that beginning this weekend, the White House will place “Taxation Without Representation” licence plates on President Barack Obama’s limousine. The White House’s announcement comes as a response to a D.C. Council resolution and an official White House petition from the city’s residents to change the licence plates and reflect Washington, D.C.’s official motto.



The city’s official motto reflects a longstanding desire from citizens to have a representative in Congress because they are subject to taxation. President Bill Clinton also embraced the gesture during his term in office, but President George W. Bush removed them.

According to Craig, the White House “has seen first-hand how patently unfair” it is for city residents to pay taxes without being represented by a member of Congress.

Here’s a look at what the Obama limo’s plates will look like:

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

