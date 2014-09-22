Tax Worker Lodges Compo Claim, Alleging Boss Picked On Her For Taking Too Long To Get Organic Soy Coffees

Double-shot stress with soy, thanks barista.. Photo: Getty/Andrew Burton

A Canberra public servant who lodged a workers compensation claim after her boss pulled her up for taking too long on 15-minute coffee breaks has had claim turned down by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

The Australian Taxation Office worker was pinged by her manager after her time sheets did not match the time taken on coffee breaks. She defended the length she was out of the office because it was harder to find a cafe with organic coffee and soy milk, which she said she needed for dietary reasons.

The ABC reports that the Tribunal upheld Comcare’s decision to deny her compensation for an “adjustment disorder”.

The woman lodged the claim saying scrutiny of her work attendance, poor work assessments and being refused study leave as reasons for her compo claim, defending her absences by saying she was away from her desk comforting a friend, used the stairs for exercise and studied in the ATO’s foyer.

When she was denied compensation by Comcare, she appealed to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, which found the manager’s actions reasonable, and upheld Comcare’s decision.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.