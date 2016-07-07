Tax return cheques could be delayed by a Medibank data stuffup

Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Annual tax returns for hundreds of thousand of Australians could be delayed by a technical issue at Medibank.

Medibank says it won’t be able to get annual statements, needed to be included in tax returns to avoid an extra Medicare levy, to the majority of Medibank customers by July 15.

The issue comes from a major technology upgrade involving customer data at the health insurer. Medibank hasn’t set a new timetable for delivery of statements.

Medibank is Australia’s largest health insurer with 3.8 million customers.

CEO Craig Drummond says the situation is unacceptable.

“I sincerely apologise to our customers for this disruption,” he says.

“It is important for customers to know their personal data has not been compromised.

“Our team is working around the clock to resolve this issue, and I want to assure customers that our focus is on minimising the impact this will have on them.”

Customers at AHM, a Medibank brand, are not be affected by the data issue.

