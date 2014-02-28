House GOP Tax Reform Plan Goes After Violent Video Game Makers

In his sweeping tax reform discussion draft unveiled Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Dave Camp, the Republican chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, proposed to bar makers of “violent video games” from receiving an R&D tax credit.

The proposal would, in essence, force makers of “violent video games” to pay more in taxes without the research and experimentation tax credit, which is generally awarded to manufacturers incurring expenses in those areas.

The summary of Camp’s discussion draft advocated an “improved, permanent R&D tax credit,” which he says will give American manufacturers “the certainty they need to compete against their foreign competition who have long had permanent R&D incentives.”

However, later in the summary, one exception was noted. As a way to make the tax code simpler and fairer, Camp proposed “preventing makers of violent video games from qualifying for the R&D tax credit.”

The R&D tax credit was originally introduced as part of 1981’s Economic Recovery Tax Act, and it has been extended 14 times since.

Attention on violent video games has been bipartisan over the past year. Last January, in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary Shooting, President Barack Obama directed the CDC to study gun violence and the causes of gun violence, including violent video games.

Here’s a screenshot of the plan that outlines some of the provisions in the plan:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.