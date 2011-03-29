3 Reasons Why The US Tax Code Puts American Companies At A Massive Disadvantage

GE is playing defence after a NYT article said the company paid zero in US taxes.
On Twitter, GE PR is fighting with Henry Blodget over the some technicalities.
The company has put up a GE Tax fact sheet, which links to this presentation (.pdf) from the Business Roundtable laying out the need for reform of the US tax system.
The gist: Only the US forces companies to pay taxes on overseas earnings, and since non-US earnings are a growing share for everyone, this is putting US companies at a big disadvantage.
We’ve taken out the three most interesting charts.
Why GE is right to be aggressive about tax avoidance.
