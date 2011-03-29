3 Reasons Why The US Tax Code Puts American Companies At A Massive Disadvantage

Joe Weisenthal
Immelt

GE is playing defence after a NYT article said the company paid zero in US taxes.

On Twitter, GE PR is fighting with Henry Blodget over the some technicalities.

The company has put up a GE Tax fact sheet, which links to this presentation (.pdf) from the Business Roundtable laying out the need for reform of the US tax system.

The gist: Only the US forces companies to pay taxes on overseas earnings, and since non-US earnings are a growing share for everyone, this is putting US companies at a big disadvantage.

We’ve taken out the three most interesting charts.

Share of earnings coming from abroad is growing massively

Meanwhile, the number of huge companies originating outside of the US is growing

And compared to the rest of the world, US taxes are huge.

Why GE is right to be aggressive about tax avoidance.

Of course, GE isn't the only one

