A Strategy For Raising Taxes: Start A Class War Between The Rich And The Super-Rich

Should LeBron James pay the same tax rate as his dentist?



That’s the exact question posted by James Surowiecki in his latest New Yorker column regarding tax reform, the implication being that while they’re both “rich” and taxed as such, it’s ludicrous that they should really be in the same tax bracket and treated the same way.

Even among the wealthy there’s plenty of stratification, and thus there’s no reason not to continue graduating the tax rate all the way up.

The explosion in wealth at the very top of the pyramid has given rise to what the commentator Matt Miller has called a “lower upper class”—doctors, lawyers, accountants, even some journalists, who make very good livings but enjoy nothing like the rewards that come to their peers in finance or in the executive suite. The lower upper class exerts a cultural influence out of proportion to its size, and so its anger toward the upper upper class—toward outrageous executive salaries and Wall Street shenanigans—could be a powerful force for reforming the way we deal with inequality.

This rich vs. super-rich could potentially be a powerful force, but we’ve got a few issues.

For one thing, we’re not sure that hiking taxes on the LeBron Jameses of the world is going to move the needle much in terms of revenue, so if the point of this discussion is to hike taxes for deficit-lowering purposes, this might be fruitless.

We also wonder if, perhaps, the GOP is in a better position than the Democrats to exploit this. After all, the Tea Party has both anti-government, and anti-corporate (anti-bailout, for sure) strains, and thus appeals to the well-off, but not insanely well-off crowd.

Ultimately it’s an interesting idea, but we suspect there isn’t much there there, so to speak.

