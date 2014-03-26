Check Out This Two Page Income Tax Form From 1911

Linette Lopez

Last week one of Business Insider’s contributors, Bankers Anonymous, posted a neat picture of a Youngstown Ohio steelworkers tax return in the 1940s.

You guys loved it, we loved it, and apparently Twitter also loved it because user @topaperpour kindly tweeted us an even older tax form — one from the Midwest in 1911.

Check out the nostalgia below.

Income tax form 1911Twitter, @topaperpour
Income tax form 1911Twitter, @topaperpour

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.