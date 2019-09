It’s almost too easy to screw up a tax return these days. And trust us, you don’t want to go there. Not only could mistakes lead to a slower or smaller refund, but you could be begging for a visit an IRS auditor.

Here are seven easy ways to screw up your refund.





Produced by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.