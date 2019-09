Admit it: Tonight, or more likely tomorrow, you’ll be spending some time with TurboTax, scrounging up receipts, and entering in your stock trades for the year.



So just to make that process a little more annoying, here’s an excellent video from Reason all about the tax system. Enjoy!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.