This 13 year old is making thousands of pounds from selling a piece of paper that you don't need

A 13-year old boy is making thousands of pounds a month by

selling a paper product that people don’t actually need because it was abolished by the British government last year.

In October 2014, the British government abolished “tax discs” for motorists after 93 years in operation. Tax discs were circular pieces of paper which motorists displayed on their windscreens. It detailed the driver’s licence plate, when their road tax expired, and when their MOT was due.

However, Harry Willington from Taunton, Somerset decided to print his own tax discs with his colourful designs for £4 ($US6.3) each, after the rule change saw the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) clamp around 5,000 vehicles a month and fined motorists for around £800 ($US1,254) for not having paid road tax.

According to the Guardian newspaper, more than 100,000 vehicles are likely to be clamped in 2015, compared with 60,000 in 2014, because people forget to renew their road tax in the absence of a paper tax disc.

Taxdiscreminder.com Examples from company Tax Disc Reminder.

“I’m alright with it. The money is nice. I haven’t got any plans for it yet though,” said Willington to the Mirror newspaper.“I’ve had quite a few teachers asking me about it but my friends don’t really know too much. Sometimes I am working quite hard.

“I’m probably the richest person in my class. I’m hoping to carry on for a while.”

According to the interview, Willington receives around 400 orders a day for paper discs, which he prints from home. He says that he has made £3,000 ($US4,702) in the last two months, from offering eight different disc designs.

His father, Howard Millington, gave him £2,000 ($US3,135) to start the business, which included paying for the website, printer, a cutting device, and several pieces of advertising.

