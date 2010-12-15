"This Deal Is Going To Go Through"

That’s the word from CNBC’s John Harwood, reporting on the latest on the tax deal.



Despite Bernie Sanders, and despite the anger from the left-wing, and despite a pretty sizable contingent on the right, and despite Charles Krauthammer explaining how the GOP got hoodwinked, it’s going to happen.

It’s just too easy for Washington to DC to offer huge stimulus programs, and of course nobody wants a vote to hike taxes on their opponent’s campaign commercial in 2012.

The Democrats will officially caucus today, says Harwood, and thanks to variour pork barrel projects (ethanol, etc.) they sould let it move forward.

Yesterday the Senate hit the key 60 vote threshold to move it forward >

