Tax Deal Continues to Come Unglued, As Jim Demint Threatens To Filibuster It

Yesterday Obama was blasting liberals for opposing a tax deal he worked out with the GOP.



But the plan also faces opposition from the right. FireDogLake points to an interview that Sen. Jim DeMint did with Hugh Hewitt in which he basically threatens to filibuster the deal, citing deficit reasons.

(What’s interesting, and what Democrats should pay attention to is that DeMint explicitly stated that he waited until liberals screamed bloody murder before voicing his displeasure. That’s some smart politics right there, and maybe Harry Reid should take a lesson.)

Meanwhile, the NYT has a good recap of how Joe Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell hammered out the agreement, and what you realise is that this is the consummate Washington establishment deal that’s totally not in-step with the big Tea Party win in November.

That McConnell was the one behind the compromise really does tell you everything, as he was pretty anti-Tea Party, anti-Rand Paul, pro earmarks, anti-campaign finance reform, etc.

This deal is same-old, same-old, and the ideologues on both sides are flipping out.

