Tax Cuts: $13 More Per Week

Joe Weisenthal

Don’t be surprised if the “tax cuts” don’t do much to stimulate the economy. Not because tax cuts couldn’t work (who knows?), but because they’re tiny.

AP: The $500-per-worker credit for lower- and middle-income taxpayers that Obama outlined during his presidential campaign was scaled back to $400 during bargaining by the Democratic-controlled Congress and White House. Couples would receive $800 instead of $1,000. Over two years, that move would pump about $25 billion less into the economy than had been previously planned.

Officials estimated it would mean about $13 a week more in people’s paychecks when withholding tables are adjusted in late spring.

So what are you going to buy with that?

