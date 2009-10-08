'Numbers & Beyond' Tax Services Really Made Numbers Up

Denver-based tax advising business Numbers & Beyond really went beyond real numbers to get extra refunds for its clients.



The Dept. of Justice says the accountant sought over $55 million in fraudulent refunds for more than 140 customers in Colorado, California, Arizona and New Mexico, causing the IRS to issue $1.9 million in undeserved payments.

DOJ: The United States has asked a federal court in Denver to bar Curtis Morris, an Elizabeth, Colo., tax return preparer, and his business, Numbers & Beyond, from preparing tax returns, the Justice Department announced today. Morris prepares fraudulent federal income tax returns seeking large refunds for customers, including one refund claim for $1.7 million, according to the government’s complaint.

The complaint alleges that Morris prepares returns that report bogus income tax withholding based on false claims of receiving Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1099 income. The returns allegedly request fraudulent refunds based on the fake reported withholding. The complaint states that Morris’s scheme is part of a growing trend of filing frivolous federal tax returns and forms to steal from the U.S. Treasury.

“Taxpayers tempted to consider participating in an illegal tax refund scheme should think twice before taking the risk,” said John A. DiCicco, Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

We know, we know, cheating on taxes is bad. But doesn’t everyone secretly wish their accountant was so creative?

Here’s the complaint.

Morris Complaint Filed



