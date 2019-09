Below is a breakdown of an average workday by time spent working to pay taxes.



Based on a 7 1/2 hour-workday, we spend about 2 hours earning enough to cover our tax bill.

Click here for a bigger version >

(NicolasĀ Rapp via ChartPorn)

Photo: nicolasrapp.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.