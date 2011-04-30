Saudi Shares Surge For Seventh Day In A Row As Kingdom Leaves Crisis Behind

Saudi Arabian stocks rallied for the seventh straight day, and are expecting to keep rising in the wake of a weakening dollar and rising oil prices, according to Bloomberg.



The Tawadul All Share Index, hammered by Middle East stability, particularly the uprising in Bahrain, is now trading at its highest level in three-months.

Note, we’ve recovered from the March dip. Possibly more impressive than the Nikkei’s recovery since Fukushima.

Photo: Bloomberg

