Here's The Mug Shot Of The Gang Leader Who Allegedly Impregnated 4 Prison Guards While In Jail

Tavon White, the alleged ring leader of the Black Guerrilla Family (BGF) prison gang in Baltimore, is apparently leading quite the life behind bars.



According to an FBI indictment unsealed on Tuesday, not only have 13 guards been accused of illegally colluding with BGF, White himself is said to have impregnated four prison guards since going behind bars in 2009.

One of the guards got pregnant twice, meaning that White sired a total of five children from prison, and two of the guards got “Tavon” tattoos to honour the alleged gang leader.

In case you were wondering what White looked like, here’s a mugshot from Anne Arundel County Police Dept:

