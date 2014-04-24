New York's Iconic Tavern On The Green Reopens With A Completely New Vibe

Hall Company The south wing of Tavern on the Green got a formal makeover.

Two years and $US20 million dollars later, Central Park’s Tavern on the Green officially re-opens for business tomorrow.

The nearly 150-year-old landmark received an understated and sophisticated makeover by new owners Jim Caiola and David Salama. Instead of the restaurant’s old glitzy Crystal Room, there’s the elegant and airy Central Park Room, a dark-wood bar room, casual south wing, 300-seat courtyard, and 110-seat garden area.

Hall Company The Central Park room is light and airy.

The new Tavern is intended to appeal to New Yorkers, not just tourists. Its rustic menuby chef Katy Sparksfeatures locally sourced items, and the space is significantly smaller than the sprawling original,according to The Wall Street Journal.

The iconic restaurant, which originally opened in 1870 to house Central Park’s sheep before turning into a restaurant in 1934, closed in 2009 after it filed for bankruptcy.

Hall Company The bar room has a plush seating area.

Though we’ll have to wait until May for lunch and brunch, Tavern’s “rustic”dinner menuitems like “Marinated Vermont Quail” for $US30, “Faroe Island Salmon,” for $US29, and “Blistered Citrus and Legumes Salad” for $US14.

The restaurant is located on 67th street and Central Park West, with dinner hours from 5 PM to 1 AM.

