A CNBC And A Bloomberg Reporter Got In A Fight About Who Broke A Story First -- Here's Who's Right

This afternoon, on the place where all respectable throw downs get thrown down — Twitter — Bloomberg’s Dawn Kopecki and CNBC’s Kayla Tausche got into a tiff about which news organisation broke a story first.

The story in question was the news that the Department of Justice was suing Bank of America over more jumbo loan securitization from the financial crisis, but that’s not really the point here.

The point is — who had it first?

Each reporter was convinced their organisation truly broke the story, and on Twitter, neither of them seemed like they were going to back down.

As you can see, this needs to be settled once and for all.

Now, according to CNBC’s video, Tausche reported this story during Fast Money.

If you watch the video, it looks like Kayla is reporting this news close to 6:00 p.m., the video’s time stamp on the web places it at 5:40 p.m.

This screen shot from Bloomberg, though, timestamps the story breaking at 5:02 p.m.:

So ladies and gentlemen, it looks like BLOOMBERG WINS!

And to be fair, Tausche conceded that in her last tweet.

Way to be good sports, people.

