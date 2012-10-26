I Was A Fat US Marine Until The Corps Threatened To Kick Me Out

Photo: via Tatum Vayavananda

Marines are heralded as “the few, the proud;” the “first to fight,” Marines are thought of as a lean, mean and tough, with the strictest guidelines for standards and appearance, exceedingly difficult tests of strength and endurance, and elite physical fitness.I’m a Marine, but a year ago, none of this described me.



After a combat deployment, hopping across the globe a few times, and proudly serving my country for five years, I found that I had let my standards slide; I weighed 236 pounds, 50 over my weight limit, had 33-per cent body fat, failed my Physical Fitness Test twice, and, if I didn’t get my act together, was on the verge of being kicked out of the Corps I loved.

They gave me six-months to show progress to getting back to “Marine standards;” it was a dark time; full of embarrassment, disappointment, and anger. How did I let myself get to this point in my life? I wanted to blame someone, something.

It was eating an excess of double-bacon cheeseburgers with chilli-cheese fries, large meat-lovers pizzas, sodas and beer. It was because I was “too busy” and I couldn’t find the time to go to the gym; even when I did, I was intimidated and felt out-of-place. Working out was “a waste of time” because I was hopelessly out of shape and my deadline was fast approaching. It was easier to stick to the status quo then stick to a workout routine.

I blamed the Marine Corps for their “unfair” and “overly-strict” standards. I blamed work and school for taking so much of my time and adding so much stress that I couldn’t hit the gym. I blamed society for being superficial and shallow and not being able to see past my physical appearance.