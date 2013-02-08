Actress Tatum O'Neal Unloads Her Downtown Condo For $1.72 Million

Photo: Getty

Actress Tatum O’Neal has sold her condominium unit inside the converted Jewish Daily Forward building at 173 East Broadway for $1.72 million, according to public records filed with the city today. Tim Cass of the Corcoran Group had the listing for the 1,435-square-foot home.The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has spent some time as a rental, first in 2011 with a $6,000 per month asking rent, Streeteasy.com shows. Last June, the home was listed again as a rental—this time for $7,000 per month—but was no longer available as of Sept. 13, Streeteasy shows. The following day the home went on sale with a $1.65 million ask.



Reached by phone, Cass confirmed that he had the listing for the mezzanine-level home, adding that it prompted a bidding war, though he declined to comment on how many offers he received for the unit.

“It got a lot of attention,” he said. “It’s a very unique property.”

The unit has a domed ceiling, which was originally part of the lobby of the Forward building. It is the only unit inside the 45,000-square-foot, 29-unit building that has direct elevator access from the street.

Built in 1912, the property was converted to condos in 2006 by a developer named Ron Castellano, who preserved original details, as the property is landmarked, Cass said. For example, stained-glass windows inside O’Neal’s unit were updated with a double pane so that they can open. The bathrooms also have coffered ceilings, he said.

“They maintained the original integrity of the building,” he said.

O’Neal, who listed a Beverly Hills residence, purchased the home in 2006 for $1.43 million, records show. O’Neal, who in 1974 became the youngest person to win an Academy Award, has appeared in such films as “Little Darlings” and “Basquiat,” the biopic of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

More recently, she has become tabloid fodder, reportedly being arrested near the Forward building for buying crack cocaine. She was released without bail and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, previous reports say.

The deed for the condo shows the sale entered contract on Nov. 13 and transferred on Jan. 17. Daniel and Abby Ziluca are listed as the purchasers. Cass said he also represented the buyers, but declined to comment further on them.

O’Neal could not immediately be reached, nor could the Zilucas.

