Tatts Is Suing The Victorian Government For $42.6m Poker Machine Levy

Slots: Shutterstock

Tatts Group has followed rival Tabcorp in suing the Victorian Government over a combined $86.4 million in fees for operating poker machines in the state.

The gaming companies have been asked to pay $42.6 million and $42.0 million respectively for 2012-13 but argue that their state-issued gaming licences expired on 15 August – 46 days into the financial year.

New laws put an end to the pair’s poker machine 20-year duopoly on 16 August.

The Health Benefit Levy was introduced under the previous regime to help fund hospitals and charities.

Tatts said earlier this month that its $42.6 million bill was too high, considering it only earned about $29 million under its gaming licence in those 46 days, The Australian reported.

Tatts will face the State Government in the Victorian Supreme Court.

