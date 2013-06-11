Tattoos May Not Be As Universal In The NBA As Most People Think

NBA Tattoos



is a Tumblr dedicated to documenting all the current NBA players that have tattoos. And while there is certainly a margin of error, the results suggest tattoos are not as prevalent as they may seem.For the 2012-13 season it was determined that 56% of all players have tattoos. This is still higher than the rate among young U.S. adults (36-40%) but likely lower than most people would guess.

Data was collected anecdotally (photos, videos, interviews, profiles, etc.), so it is likely that some players with tattoos were missed. However, the percentage of players remained consistent since 2010-11 (53%) and 2011-12 (55%).

Slate.com has used the data to create a team-by-team interactive guide. The Atlanta Hawks led the way this past season with 12 of their 15 players (80%) sporting tats. At the other end, just one-third (5 of 15) of the players on the New Orleans Hornets have added ink to their skin.

In the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat are tied for 11th overall (60%) while the ageing San Antonio Spurs are not surprisingly ranked just 26th overall (40%).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.