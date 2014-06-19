A 74-Year-Old Man Created These Beautiful Works Of Art Using Excel Spreadsheets

There are dozens of computer programs out there for editing images and creating art, but you probably wouldn’t guess that Microsoft Excel is one of them.
We don’t blame you — Excel is typically associated with bland spreadsheets, crunching numbers, and boring charts.
But Tatsuo Horiuchi, a 74-year-old man from an area in Japan called Nagano Prefecture, has discovered how to make stunning works of art using Excel spreadsheets.
Horiuchi’s art has been circulating the web over the past several years, so we decided to round up some of his best work in one place.
Horiuchi began using Excel to create art after he saw others using the program at work, he said to PC Online.
'I saw other people neatly drawing graphs, and I thought it seemed like Excel could be used to draw art,' he told PC Online.
Horiuchi said he chose Excel since it comes preinstalled in PCs. Graphic design software was too expensive.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.