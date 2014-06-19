A 74-Year-Old Man Created These Beautiful Works Of Art Using Excel Spreadsheets

Lisa Eadicicco
HoriuchiExcelPC Online

There are dozens of computer programs out there for editing images and creating art, but you probably wouldn’t guess that Microsoft Excel is one of them.

We don’t blame you — Excel is typically associated with bland spreadsheets, crunching numbers, and boring charts.

But Tatsuo Horiuchi, a 74-year-old man from an area in Japan called Nagano Prefecture, has discovered how to make stunning works of art using Excel spreadsheets.

Horiuchi’s art has been circulating the web over the past several years, so we decided to round up some of his best work in one place.

Horiuchi began using Excel to create art after he saw others using the program at work, he said to PC Online.

But Horiuchi never actually used Excel for office purposes, as it's intended to be used.

'I saw other people neatly drawing graphs, and I thought it seemed like Excel could be used to draw art,' he told PC Online.

Horiuchi said he chose Excel since it comes preinstalled in PCs. Graphic design software was too expensive.

Horiuchi even found Excel easier to draw with than Paint.

Tatsuo Horiuchi

Before Horiuchi retired, he wanted to try something new.

So he purchased a PC and began experimenting with Excel artwork, PC Online reports.

Horiuchi uses the Autoshape function in Excel to create his images.

He layers custom coloured shapes to weave together an intricate image.

If you look closely, you can tell that each flower petal is its own shape.

Horiuchi's work typically revolves around outdoor scenes.

Needless to say, he had no problem winning the Excel Autoshape Art Contest in 2006.

His work is available online, and has even been featured in the Gunma Museum of Art in Japan.

Now check out some impressive photos taken with smartphones...

>>15 stunning images you wouldn't believe were taken with a smartphone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.