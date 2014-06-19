A 74-Year-Old Man Created These Beautiful Works Of Art Using Excel Spreadsheets

There are dozens of computer programs out there for editing images and creating art, but you probably wouldn’t guess that Microsoft Excel is one of them.

We don’t blame you — Excel is typically associated with bland spreadsheets, crunching numbers, and boring charts.

But Tatsuo Horiuchi, a 74-year-old man from an area in Japan called Nagano Prefecture, has discovered how to make stunning works of art using Excel spreadsheets.

Horiuchi’s art has been circulating the web over the past several years, so we decided to round up some of his best work in one place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.