Fans are up in arms saying 'Orphan Black' actress Tatiana Maslany was robbed at the Emmys

Kirsten Acuna

The 67th annual Emmys were a huge night for actress Tatiana Maslany.

The “Orphan Black” actress was nominated for her first ever Emmy for her role on the BBC series. 

That’s a big deal. 

The series, which recently ended its third season, follows Sarah (Maslany) after she learns she’s one of a series of clones. 

As a result, Maslany plays not one character, but each and every one of her clones which appears on the show, all of whom are remarkably unique. 

Some of the characters include soccer mum, Alison Hendrix …

Allison hendrix orphan blackBBC

… and the quirky blonde Helena who is Sarah’s twin.

Helena orphan blackBBC

After years of playing multiple characters on screen, the actress went devoid of any Emmy nomination, leading the show’s fan following, the Clone Club, to call out the awards show for snubbing Maslany.

So when Maslany received her first nomination this year, you can bet the Clone Club was very ecstatic.  

Many were rooting for her to win Sunday evening. 


 

http://evil-royal.tumblr.com/post/129514865134/good-luck-tatiana-maslany-you-deserve-the

So it’s no surprise that many were upset when the young actress didn’t win the award. Many claimed she was robbed.
http://teena-saurus-rex.tumblr.com/post/129541212547/tatiana-was-robbed

Instead, the award went to Viola Davis for her phenomenal turn on ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder.”

http://darkbluecaro.tumblr.com/post/129540840057/me-and-the-whole-clone-club-in-total-denial-of-tat

http://youre-damnright.tumblr.com/post/129544106156/what-she-says-im-fine-what-she-means-im

But seriously, who could be upset after watching that beautiful speech by Viola Davis? 
http://voices-from-above.tumblr.com/post/129541076158/dear-clone-club

NOW WATCH: The actress who plays The Master on ‘Doctor Who’ summed up her character perfectly with a simple fable

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.