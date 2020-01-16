I tried the lip mask with a 4,000-person waiting list and it only dried out my lips

Amanda Krause/Insider Tatcha’s reformulated Kissu Lip Mask retails for $US28.

Skin-care brand Tatcha released a reformulated version of its Kissu Lip Mask in January.

The $US28 product, made with ingredients like squalane and Japanese-peach extract, is said to protect lips against dehydration and harsh climates.

I tried the cult-favourite treatment – which had a 4,000-person waiting list before it launched – and found that it didn’t live up to the hype.

In my experience, my lips actually felt drier after wearing the mask overnight. Some Sephora customers who left reviews of the product say they experienced the same issue.

I preferred wearing the lip mask as a balm during the day; it looked like a long-lasting clear gloss, and since I was talking and eating while wearing the product, it didn’t sit in one place and dry out my lips as much.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite living in New Jersey, where the weather seems to change every hour, I rarely experience chapped lips.

However, working in New York City can sometimes take its toll. Maybe it’s the city’s air quality, or the result of walking outside this winter, but I’ve definitely started to notice more cracks and peels across my lips in recent weeks.

So, when I heard Tatcha would be relaunching its cult-favourite Kissu Lip Mask, I was excited to try it out for myself.

Amanda Krause/Insider Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask comes in a tiny jar, similar to some lip balms.

According to Tatcha, the $US28 Kissu Lip Mask is intended to ‘rescue lips from dehydration, long-wear colour, and harsh climates’

It’s said to do so with a blend of four main ingredients, including squalane, Japanese-peach extract, three-rose extract, and Japanese camellia oil.

Though the lip mask is contained in a tiny jar – and is smaller than I expected – the packaging feels heavy and of good quality, in my opinion. Based on appearance, it also seems to be the same size as other lip balms and treatments I already own.

However, the jar only holds nine grams of product, which is less than other lip masks on the market. Bite Beauty’s $US26 Agave+ Intensive Vegan Lip Mask, for example, has 15 grams of product, and Laneige’s $US20 Lip Sleeping Mask contains 20 grams.

Amanda Krause/Insider Tatcha describes the formula of its lip mask as a jelly.

When I screwed the lid off the jar, Tatcha’s lip mask looked a lot to me like the brand’s range of lip balms; I already own the Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm, and am a big fan.

As soon as I touched the lip mask, however, I could tell that it was a completely different formula than the latter product.

Amanda Krause/Insider The lip mask looks like a lip balm upon first glance.

Whereas Tatcha’s lip balm has a thin but firm formula, the brand’s lip mask feels more like a jelly. The texture feels the same when applied on the lips, and, in my experience, it sits smoothly and doesn’t move around too much. Thankfully, it doesn’t feel sticky, either.

I found that the product also has a pleasantly light fruity scent.

Amanda Krause/Insider In my opinion, this product is a lot smoother than a standard lip balm.

I followed the brand’s lip-mask instructions as I added the product to my nightly skin-care routine, but I woke up to find my lips were dry

I was able to sleep fine while wearing the mask, and was excited to see results the following morning.

When I woke up, however, I found that my bottom lip felt more chapped than it did when I went to sleep. My top lip did feel slightly smoother, but I could also still feel some of the lip mask sitting on my skin.

Tatcha’s website does suggest using the product for one week, though, so I continued to apply it before bed each night to give it a fair shot.

But my lips only felt drier and appeared to be more chapped after using Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask. While the product might work for some people, the product didn’t seem to seep into my skin, but instead sat on top of my lips.

Amanda Krause/Insider My lips after using Tatcha’s lip balm for one night (top photo), and then after one week.

Doctor Kathleen Cook Suozzi, a dermatologist at the Yale School of Medicine, told Insider that she can understand why Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask might cause dry lips.

“I am not very familiar with the product myself, but after a quick investigation I can see that it is formulated in a gel base, which contains alcohol, so it is not surprising that it would be drying to delicate lip skin for some patients,” Cook Suozzi said.

“In addition, this product is labelled as ‘clean,’ but clean does not mean chemical free,” she continued. “It is possible that complaints related to dryness are actually representing an irritant or allergic dermatitis. For lip products, I recommend bland emollients to my patients, such as Aquaphor or CeraVe ointment.”

As it turns out, I’m not the only person to experience dry lips after using the mask

At the time of writing, 35 people have left one-star reviews for Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask on Sephora’s website. Many of these commenters have said the product sat on top of their lips, and left their skin more parched than it was before.

“Really wanted to love it but it was just an unfortunate experience,” one person wrote about the mask. “The one star is for the cute packaging and beautiful colour of the product itself. The actual lip mask however dried out my lips.”

“Love love love Tatcha but this product sucks,” another person wrote. “Tried it for two weeks and the product would just sit on my lips, no absorption, nothing, left my lips drier than before.”

Sephora 35 people have left one-star reviews for the product on Sephora’s website.

Before giving up on the lip mask entirely, I decided to try wearing the product during the day and found it worked better as a gloss

While heading to the train station before work one morning, I quickly applied the Kissu Lip Mask and decided to wear it as a balm.

Not only did I love how the mask looked – it reminded me of clear lip gloss – but I also liked how it stayed on my lips for hours. In my experience, the product lasted throughout my commute into New York City, and also stuck around throughout most of the morning. It wasn’t until I ate lunch that I needed to reapply the product.

The mask didn’t seem to dry out my lips the same way it did while I was sleeping, possibly because I was wearing it during the day and was moving my lips to eat and talk.

Amanda Krause/Insider I wore the lip mask as a clear gloss during the day, and loved how it looked.

Overall, I’m not the biggest fan of Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask

Unfortunately, in my experience, the product seemed to dry my lips rather than moisturize them. I also don’t think this product is worth its $US28 price tag, especially when considering that cheaper lip masks contain more product.

However, if you’re looking for a long-lasting clear gloss, this might be a good option for you. When wearing the mask during the day, I found the product stayed on my lips for hours at a time, and felt pretty comfortable on the skin.

You can learn more about Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask on the brand’s website.

Representatives for Tatcha did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.