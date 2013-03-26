Here's How 10 New Fast Food Items Fared In A Taste-Test

Before we get into how they taste, let's take a minute to discuss just how much attention fast-food chains are devoting to fishy items this time of year. As you might recall from the Super Bowl commercial, Hardee's has a sexy charbroiled Atlantic Cod sandwich on offer (hawked by a bikini-clad Nina Agdal pounding one on the beach); Wendy's has been advertising its premium fish fillet sandwich; and Time magazinewonders if fish is the new chicken (more on this topic coming Saturday). There's been a marked movement on the part of fast-food chains to sell people on the fact that they're using high-quality fish products and the McBites are no exception.

Mickey D's announced recently that all its eateries would serve MSC-certified sustainable fish and the side of the McBites carton stipulates that they contain 'white, flaky Alaskan pollock.' How does it serve them tastewise? Well, from what we can gander, these are in fact made with actual fish. They look and taste like it. Check out a close-up below . . .

We'll save you the suspense - these things taste basically like frozen fish sticks. The texture is actually soft and flaky, and the crust is crumbly and crisp and seasoned with a ton of what tastes like black pepper. One co-worker remarked: 'I actually like these, because it tastes like what it's supposed to taste like, unlike with a McNugget, where you have no idea what meat you're actually eating.' The location we visited was out of the tartar dipping sauce, but these things were tasty enough on their own. You also get a fair amount of the little suckers for a measly $1 - there were about eight in the container. Although, like the many other low-priced items at Mickey D's, you've gotta wonder about the level of food quality reflected in the bargain-basement price tag.