I ordered the same meal from Subway and Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and one sandwich was larger with way more sauce

From Subway, I ordered a turkey sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, mayo, and oil, as well as a bottled soda and a bag of chips to complete the meal. My meal from Subway. Erin McDowell/Insider The foot-long sandwich came to $US10.49 ($AU14). When combined with the other items, my total meal came to $US14.47 ($AU19), not including taxes and fees. I decided to compare the sandwiches alone, since I wasn’t able to order the same drink or chips from both chains.

I ordered my sandwich on multigrain bread. The turkey sandwich from Subway. Erin McDowell/Insider I thought the sandwich was a good size for the price.

It looked promising – I could see the mustard and mayonnaise spilling from the side of the sandwich. The turkey sandwich from Subway. Erin McDowell/Insider The six-inch sub would have been more than enough to satisfy me for lunch , but I was happy the sandwich was large enough to split with a friend or for me to save the other half for later.

Inside the sandwich, the layers of meat, cheese, and toppings were laid out methodically. The turkey sandwich from Subway. Erin McDowell/Insider It definitely looked like a lot of care went into crafting the sandwich to ensure that each bite contained all of the ingredients.

Overall, I was impressed by the turkey sandwich from Subway and liked the ratio of all the ingredients. The turkey sandwich from Subway. Erin McDowell/Insider As I predicted, I could taste every part of the sandwich in each bite. The ingredients, especially the lettuce, tasted fresh, though I thought the tomato slices could have been a tad thicker. There was a lot of sauce slathered on the sandwich, which I liked, and the mustard really added a lot of flavor. However, I thought the bread felt on the lighter side and didn’t have a lot of flavor to it.

I ordered the same exact sandwich from Potbelly Sandwich Shop, plus chips and a drink. My meal from Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Erin McDowell/Insider Surprisingly, the sandwich also came to $US10.49 ($AU14) — the exact same price as the same sandwich from Subway. Potbelly Sandwich Shop also offers a chips and drink combo deal for $US4.59 ($AU6), making the entire meal $US15.08 ($AU20), which ended up being slightly more expensive than the Subway meal.

Despite being the same price, the turkey sandwich from Potbelly was smaller than the one from Subway. The turkey sandwiches from Subway (left) and Potbelly Sandwich Shop (right). Erin McDowell/Insider The two sandwiches couldn’t have looked more different from the outside. Whereas the Subway sandwich (pictured left) came on flat-looking multigrain bread, the bread Potbelly used was crusty and looked to be of a higher quality.

I couldn’t see sauce spilling from the sides of the Potbelly sandwich, but I could see large slices of onion and tomato. The sandwich from Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Erin McDowell/Insider I was excited to see how the actual taste of the sandwiches would compare.

The inside of the Potbelly sandwich definitely looked a lot less organized than the one from Subway. The sandwich from Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Erin McDowell/Insider The ingredients were laid out less methodically, and I worried if each bite would include all the ingredients at once.

Though the sandwich was smaller, I thought the Potbelly turkey sandwich was slightly more dense and each bite more filling due to the thick, crusty bread. The sandwich from Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Erin McDowell/Insider There was also a generous serving of lettuce, onions, and tomato that really helped make the sandwich a stand-out. However, I thought it was a little light on the sauce — I couldn’t really taste the mayonnaise or mustard.