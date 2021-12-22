I ordered the same meal from Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Whataburger, and I preferred the crispiest chicken tenders

My meal from Chick-fil-A came in a white sealed paper bag. I got it delivered, and it was warm when it arrived. Chick-fil-A bag. Erin McDowell/Insider My Chick-fil-A meal cost $13.90, not including taxes and delivery fees. I ordered it through the Seamless app from my local restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

I ordered a three-piece chicken tender, medium waffle fries, a medium lemonade, and garden-herb ranch sauce. The items came in a meal deal. My meal from Chick-fil-A. Erin McDowell/Insider As soon as I got my order, I started off with the lemonade. It was quite pulpy but tasted homemade.

A three-piece chicken tender costs $7.65 at my location when it’s not included in a meal deal. Chick-fil-A chicken tenders. Erin McDowell/Insider When I popped open the box containing the chicken tenders, I could immediately smell the fried chicken.

Some of the chicken pieces looked slightly darker and more fried than others. Chick-fil-A chicken tenders. Erin McDowell/Insider There were small bits of fried breading scattered on the outside, which I always love with a chicken tender.

I tried the chicken tenders on their own and with the garden-herb ranch dipping sauce. Chick-fil-A chicken tender dipped in ranch sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider The sauce clung to the tender.

The chicken tenders were nicely fried but still juicy on the inside. Chick-fil-A chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider But they weren’t as crispy as I expected. I wanted a distinct crunch when I bit into the tenders, but they didn’t deliver that. In the end, it’s largely up to personal preference.

I’m usually a big fan of Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries but was slightly let down this time around. Chick-fil-A waffle fries. Erin McDowell/Insider The fries I received were slightly undersalted, which I’ve never experienced at Chick-fil-A before. This was clearly because of the specific batch of fries I received and is not to say all Chick-fil-A waffle fries are underseasoned. Still, I was a tad disappointed.

But the fries were a perfect vehicle for the ranch sauce. Chick-fil-A waffle fries dipped in ranch sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider The waffle shape allowed me to scoop the sauce, rather than simply dipping the fries in. Chick-fil-A has mastered the perfect shaped fry. The ranch sauce was creamy and slightly tart, but I wanted a bigger serving size. By the time I reached the fries, I had practically run out of sauce.

My meal from Popeyes arrived in a large sealed brown bag. Inside was my box of food. Popeyes box. Erin McDowell/Insider I ordered a handcrafted three-piece-tender combo. It came to $12.40 before taxes and fees.

The box was heaving with Cajun fries, the three chicken tenders, and a biscuit. Popeyes box with Cajun fries, chicken tenders, and a biscuit. Erin McDowell/Insider I thought the serving size was very generous, especially for being slightly cheaper than the meal from Chick-fil-A.

I dug around the fries and plucked out a crispy chicken tender. Popeyes chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider Right away, I saw how different the tender’s texture was from the Chick-fil-A tenders. It was crispy, flaky, and crunchy.

The tub of ranch sauce from Popeyes was deeper than Chick-fil-A’s, making it perfect for tender dipping. Popeyes chicken tender dipped in ranch sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider The sauce clung tightly to the crispy tenders.

I really liked the crunchy outside of the chicken tenders from Popeyes. Popeyes chicken tender. Erin McDowell/Insider But I was surprised by the lack of distinct flavor. I thought the chicken tenders from Chick-fil-A packed more of a buttery, savory flavor than the Popeyes ones.

Next, I tried the Cajun fries. Popeyes Cajun fries. Erin McDowell/Insider When they’re not included in the combo, a regular-size order of Popeyes’ Cajun fries costs $3.20 at my local restaurant.

The fries were crispy on the outside, with tons of spicy flavor. Popeyes Cajun fries dipped in ranch sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider In terms of seasoning, these fries easily beat out the Chick-fil-A waffle fries, at least in my opinion. The sauce added to the fries’ flavor, but I still preferred the waffle-fry shape for dipping.

While visiting Austin, Texas, I ordered the same meal from Whataburger. The Whataburger bag. Erin McDowell/Insider My order came to $8.57 before taxes and fees, making it the least expensive meal.

I ordered a Whatachick’n Strips three-piece, a small french fry, and a medium lemonade. My meal from Whataburger. Erin McDowell/Insider Unlike the other chains, Whataburger doesn’t have its own signature lemonade. I tried the Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade and thought it was light, but it didn’t taste as sweet or homemade as the other chains’ lemonade.

A three-piece chicken tender costs $4.44 at Whataburger, which I thought was a great deal. Whataburger chicken tenders. Erin McDowell/Insider The chicken tenders were large and perfectly fried.

I ordered ranch dipping sauce from Whataburger, and I loved the container it came in. Whataburger chicken tender dipped in ranch. Erin McDowell/Insider It came in a large tub that was perfect for dipping.

The ranch sauce perfectly coated the tenders. Whataburger chicken tender dipped in ranch. Erin McDowell/Insider I thought the tenders could only be described as “classic” — they weren’t anything out-of-the-box, but I enjoyed them. The meat inside was juicy, but I thought the fried coating outside could have had a bit more crunch. The ranch sauce was creamy and tangy. It was my favorite in terms of flavor out of the three chains I tried, and I also liked the tub shape the most.

Next, I tried the fries. Whataburger fries. Erin McDowell/Insider I thought they were well-salted and crispy. They were actually among some of the best fries I’ve tried at a fast-food joint, and they only cost $1.99 before tax. However, in my opinion, they didn’t have as much flavor as the Cajun fries.

If I had any complaints, it would be that I wanted more. Whataburger fries. Erin McDowell/Insider I thought the serving size was a little small, but that could obviously be because I ordered a small.