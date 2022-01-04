I made Princess Diana’s favorite dessert, and it’s the perfect cross between bread pudding and crème brûlée

Princess Diana adored the bread and butter pudding recipe made by her royal chef, Darren McGrady.

“This pudding was Princess Diana’s all-time favorite, so much so that she once had a royal reporter write that ‘Darren makes the best bread and butter pudding in the world,'” McGrady wrote in an excerpt shared by Today. “Well, I am not sure it is the best in the world — but it’s up there! The final texture is a cross between a bread pudding and a crème brûlée.”

Bread and butter pudding is a classic British dessert enjoyed all over the world, but I’ll admit I’m late to the party. The only time I’ve ever made bread pudding was for a cultural project at my American elementary school. After all this time, I decided to give the dessert another go.

While the dish blew me away and had simple ingredients, it was a bit time-consuming, and readers will need to visit their local liquor store to prepare.